Orange County adopts new records management, data sharing tech

Orange County, in partnership with the City of Middletown, Town of Warwick, and Village of Monroe police departments, has launched the Niche Records Management System (NicheRMS) to “streamline law enforcement operations, improve data sharing, and enhance public safety,” the county announced.

“This system will strengthen public safety while offering municipalities a cost-effective way to modernize law enforcement technology,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “NicheRMS will streamline processes, making it easier for our County police departments to do their jobs effectively and efficiently and with better data sharing. I thank the County’s Information Technology Department for their dedication and hard work in getting this implemented.”

The county said that NicheRMS, which is developed by Niche Technology, replaces an outdated law enforcement system that is no longer supported. It also reportedly eliminates what the county called “data silos” and provides real-time access to information in an effort to improve officer response capabilities. NicheRMS integrates with the 911 Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system.

”Many individuals have dedicated countless hours to implement the new Niche Record Management System for law enforcement in our county, and they all deserve to be commended for their steadfast dedication,” said Peter J. Cirigliano II, Orange County commissioner for the Department of Emergency Services. “This system will undoubtedly provide real-time, actionable information, foster collaboration, and enhance the safety of both law enforcement and our residents.”

Other benefits cited by the county include centralized records management, the ability to monitor and support vulnerable individuals, and audit trails and reports for transparency purposes.

”This project is a game-changer for public safety in Orange County,” said Robert L. Doss, Orange County Deputy commissioner, police liaison for the Division of Police Services. “By uniting agencies under a single, integrated system, we’re providing officers with real-time information, enhancing their safety, and giving them greater situational awareness of what’s happening throughout the county. This collaboration ensures our communities are safer and better protected than ever before.”

This initiative was a joint effort between the cities, towns, and villages, along with Orange County Emergency Services, information technology services, sheriff’s office, and the district attorney’s office. Niche Technology provided the system, while the New York State Technology Corporation (NYSTEC) provided project management services.

”I’m very proud to partner with all our law enforcement to upgrade our record management systems in this new age of technology in policing,” said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler. “I intend to continue to upgrade our information technology systems with funding and cutting-edge technology to match the discovery needs our prosecutors need to promote justice for county residents.”

The county also noted how NicheRMS establishes the foundation for a countywide public safety system in which additional municipalities can join at a fraction of the cost of independent systems. Future expansion will include additional police departments, the probation department, the sheriff’s office, and the district attorney’s office.