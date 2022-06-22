Old things raise money for new knowledge

Women of Woodbury, now 50 years old, will hold their Fifth Annual Antiques Appraisal Day on July, 9 at Woodbury senior center. For $20, they will appraise three antiques by appointment--no walk-ins.

Women of Woodbury is a not for profit community organization of about 40 members that raises funds for local student scholarships and other community events. They hold a yearly craft fair fundraiser in November, and in the last five years they added the Antiques Appraisal Day fundraiser. They hold monthly lunch or dinner meetings and often meet for craft classes.