OCCC to honor horticulturalist Jean Cramer

A plaque commemorating Orange County Community College’s long-time horticulturalist Jean Cramer will be placed and dedicated in front of the college greenhouse at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15.

Cramer served as a horticulturalist at the greenhouse from 1980 to 2004. According to a college representative, she was known for treating the gardens and greenhouse as if they were her own – with love and care. She also catalogued the many varieties of trees and bushes on the grounds as a means of sharing knowledge and historical record. Not only did she care for the outdoors and the greenhouse, she also made sure the big plants in Orange Hall Gallery were kept healthy and vibrant.

The plaque will commemorate her efforts at “encouraging the educational uses of plants and beautifying outdoor spaces.” The college community and the community-at-large are invited to come and take part in the ceremony. Refreshments and flowers will be provided by her family who welcome the sharing, in a few words, of experiences with Cramer at the college.

Parking is nearby in lot #1 adjacent to Orange Hall at GPS: 24 Grandview Ave., Middletown.

Jean Cramer passed away on October 5, 2023. She is survived by her husband Raymond C. Cramer, and her children Paul Cramer of Hamilton, NJ, Stephen Cramer of Burlington, Vt. and Maryann Ronzoni of Goshen.