North Main students share their opinions about litter, builders, and moms

As part of a class on opinion writing, North Main Street Elementary School third-grade teacher Heidi Kassel asked her students to write about a topic that they were passionate about. According to Kassel, when asked who they wanted to share their writing with, several students expressed hope that their opinions could be published in their local newspaper.

The opinions of four of those students can be found below.

We Should Have a Clean World!

Have you ever imagined walking down the street and you see trash all over then you smell the stinkiest smell. Here are two reasons why we should have a clean world.

My first reason is that littering is bad for our world. This is a problem because there are trash cans everywhere and we don’t need to throw away trash, that would be called littering and littering is bad for our world.

My second reason is if people litter, rats and mice will eat the food from the ground. The food will be dirty if rats and mice eat it. This is a problem because rats and mice will eat the food from our trash can, and that would be gross!

This is why we need to clean our world. We all need to make our world clean so it’s shiny and clean. Stop littering in our world!

— Aariv Maddu

We should appreciate builders!

What if builders didn’t exist? There would be no houses and people would live on streets also.

Another way builders help is by building houses and buildings. If builders didn’t exist, there would be no houses so people would live on the streets. People would be freezing.

If builders didn’t exist, people would be starving because there would be no stores. People would be hunting for their food there and wouldn’t be cities now. Let’s see what builders do for us. They give us houses, cities, stores and stuff like that. If builders didn’t exist, kids would not learn and people would be freezing too. When winter comes they are going to be super cold.

I’m only a child, but I know this is an issue. If builders didn’t exist, there wouldn’t be any airports to travel to, and police stations to put criminals in jail. Think what the world would be like.

There would be no hospitals as well, and no banks, no restaurants. If there’s no hospitals and people get hurt, they won’t have anything to help them. For example, if someone got injured, there won’t be anything to help them so it will hurt a lot for them.

Now you know why you should appreciate builders! Next time you see them, give them a smile and a wave!

— Ronny Alvardo Agurcia

Everyone should stop littering!

Have you ever gone to any beach and you have trash in your hand? Do not throw it in the ocean because it can cause toxins in the water. This is a very big problem for the Earth. Sea animals in the ocean can die from the toxins in the ocean.

My next reason is, if you have garbage in your hand and you litter, it will cause major rats and mice to come. Then it will smell disgusting and nobody would want to walk on the streets. There would be people going to clean the mess, that didn’t make the mess in the first place! This is a problem.

This is why we should stop littering. The next time you have garbage in your hand, don’t throw it in the ocean or on the streets. Next time you have garbage in your hand, throw it in the garbage bin!

— Kayden Mohammed

We should appreciate our moms!

Imagine coming home and seeing garbage all over the floor. The one who cleans it is your mom! She makes breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Also, she washes your clothes when you are sleeping and she helps you when you’re sick! She gives you a roof over your head and she also gets you ready for school. If you miss the bus your mom will take you to school. Also, your mom gets you school supplies every year! She pays money for your birthday parties!

I want you to know your mom loves you and she will do anything for you. Anything, I mean anything! So the next time you see her, give her a big hug and say, “Thank for what you have done for me!”

— Madison Bennett