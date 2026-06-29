New village law requires applicants to pay outstanding taxes and fees before being heard by all three municipal boards

The Village of Woodbury will no longer consider any applications for approval, if the applicant is delinquent on taxes and fees.

During the June 25 board meeting, the Woodbury Village Board adopted Local Law No. 4, amending its taxation code by adding an article that would require applicants to pay any outstanding taxes and fees.

According to the new article, titled “Payment of Taxes and Fees Prior to Board Approval,” applicants seeking special permits, site plan approvals, or authorizations would not be considered by all three municipal boards “unless and until all outstanding code violations on said premises are resolved” and “all amounts due [to] the Village, county or school district in real estate taxes, special assessments and any other payment...have been paid in full.”

Prior to its adoption, Trustee Christopher Graziano asked Village Attorney Lino Sciarretta if the board could combine the taxation payment law with another local law that would allow the planning board to withdraw site plan approvals if a permittee violates its conditions or makes unapproved altercations. He suggested combining both laws to create an overall local law that addresses code violations.

In response, Sciarretta recommended to keep the two local laws separate, explaining that both laws are under different village codes.

The public hearing for proposed local law on site plan enforcement, also Local Law No. 6, will continue at the Woodbury Village Board’s July 30 meeting.

Graziano requested to move the hearing at the request of the planning board. He said the planning board wanted to comment on the proposed law during its July 1 meeting.

Preservation of land at Roselawn Road

During the meeting, the board approved a declaration stating the acquisition of 62 acres of land located at 77 Roselawn Road will have no significant environmental impact under the State Environmental Quality Review Act. The board also authorized Mayor Andrew Giacomazza to sign a boundary survey in the amount of $10,500, with the option to install locked corner markers at $150 per iron rod.

Additionally, the board adopted a bond resolution to finance the acquisition of the property at a maximum cost of $2.8 million. Giacomazza noted that the property would be used for “passive recreation purposes,” reflecting the board’s desire to preserve the land as open space without commercial or residential development.