New signage set for Stage Road

Village Trustee John Karl III told the Village Board at its Tuesday, May 6, meeting, he has seen buses and tractor-trailers turn from Orange Turnpike onto Stage Road.

He noted Stage Road is not wide enough for this type of commercial vehicle.

Mayor Neil Dwyer said new signage will be posted designating the speed limit of 25 miles per hour and limiting the weight of vehicles on the road to 11 tons.

Trustee Debra Behringer emphasized the need for traffic enforcement when these changes occur.

Karl encouraged the board to address the impact of a salt shed in Kiryas Joel on the village well. Karl claimed the presence of chlorides in the well has been increasing and noted removing them from the water can be an expensive process. Instead, he suggested having the salt shed removed.

Dwyer agreed and proposed sending a letter to Monroe Town Supervisor Anthony Cardone and Kiryas Joel Administrator Gedalye Szegedin regarding the salt shed and its potential impact on the village’s water supply.

An initiator from the group Indivisible Monroe Hands Off Hudson Valley, urged the board and the village police department to publicly commit to upholding the fifth and 14th amendment of the United States Constitution in regard to resdents whose legal status is not defined. She also thanked the board and the police for their service to the public.

During a discussion on the Community Development Block Grant, Dwyer commented on the shrinking amount of the village considered to be of low and moderate income. He noted much of what guides the grant funding is determined by income levels and making sure grants are going to those who live in work in lower income areas. He said the village was fortunate to receive a $175,000 award last year for cubs meeting ADA regulations.