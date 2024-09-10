New ethics code passes after public weighs in

Following a near two-hour public comment period, where several Woodbury residents shared their objections to the town’s proposed re-draft of its Code of Ethics, the Woodbury Town Council voted to approve the changes, with Councilwoman Sandra Capriglione serving as the lone negative vote.

Those who spoke out against the new ethics code focused on the law’s language related to nepotism in the hiring and managing of relatives and expressed their belief that the revised law weakens previous safeguards against favoritism. Many claimed the new code could be modified for personal gains and be abused in the future.

Others who spoke shared their opinion against the hiring of anyone for a town position if that person is related to someone who already works for the town. Several referenced Town Supervisor Kathryn Luciani’s son being hired by the animal shelter as problematic and questioned whether other applicants were ignored in his favor. Town attorney Edward Thater stated that nothing illegal or unethical occurred during the hiring of Luciani’s child.

A few residents spoke out in defense of allowing relatives to be hired by the town, noting a general lack of applicants and a desire to keep people living and working in Woodbury. Others said they accepted the idea of allowing relatives to be hired, but felt the new law did not address the issues of nepotism.

Attorney Thater shared that the new code, which he said modeled the State Comptroller’s Code of Ethics, was more in line with legal standards and more enforceable. He also said that the new code has specific language covering every type of employee in the town, which was not clear in the previous code. Thater also responded to comment suggesting he wasn’t listening to the community by stating that his role was not to draft policy. He said he was not hired to be a political advisor, and that the policy decision is up to the board.

Although a few residents spoke out against what they perceived as insufficient time to review the draft law, the board voted to close the public hearing.

Other business

During the general public comment period, Supervisor Luciani reiterated her stance on Senator James Skoufis’ suggested merger of Town and Village governments.

“I’m not going to make a comment until I see legislation, and we all make a practical decision looking over everything.”

At the meeting, the board also approved Eagle Scout Aiden Askenazy’s project to design a mobile storage system for life vests used at Earl Reservoir.