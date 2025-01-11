New cell towers activate in the Monroe area

As of January 1, 2025, the greater Monroe area has two new AT&T cell towers up and running, State Senator James Skoufis (D-42) recently announced. In his announcement, Skoufis said the towers will help improve connectivity throughout the region. The two new cell towers are located in Monroe, along Route 17 and in Walton Park.

In coordination with Verizon and the Palisades Interstate Parks Commission, Skoufis said he also helped advance new tower installation at Queensboro Lake near Bear Mountain State Park; additional Verizon coverage is also expected to expand across Route 6 between Long Mountain Circle and Harriman in the coming years.

“Dependable cellular coverage matters, and I am deeply gratified to see these zones being addressed by the utility companies,” said Skoufis. “Enhanced connectivity is vital to our communities. It leads to increased productivity and enhanced quality of life for residents, and — most importantly — can mean the difference between life and death in emergency situations. I will keep fighting to ensure Orange County gets the coverage it needs.”

“It’s vitally important that first responders have reliable coverage during disasters for full and complete communications,” said Monroe Volunteer Ambulance President Wayne Chan.