Neuhaus, Gen. Petraeus discuss leadership

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus recently sat down with Gen. David Petraeus in New York City, where the Orange County native drew from his experiences working for presidents to share insights on leadership in difficult times.

”I’m grateful for the time Gen. Petraeus spent with me and for the thought-provoking insights that he shared,” Neuhaus said in a press release. “As a leader who has faced tremendous challenges, his perspective on effective leadership was enlightening. From his military strategies to his approach to decision-making, every aspect of our discussion held valuable and useful nuggets to help one improve leadership skills.”

A 1974 West Point graduate, Petraeus was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2007 to command the multinational forces in Iraq in 2007. The four-star general then served as commander of U.S. Central Command and later as the director of the CIA under President Barack Obama.

According to the press release, in his 37 years of service, Gen. Petraeus has served in numerous locations, from Cold War Europe to the Middle East and Central Asia. He was awarded the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal with “V device,” given for valor in the line of duty.