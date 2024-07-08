Neuhaus announces new commissioner of social services and mental health

With the recent retirement of long-time commissioner of social services and mental health, Darcie Miller, Lacey Trimble, the deputy commissioner of the Orange County Department of Mental Health since 2018, will now head both departments.

“I have a ton of faith and trust in Lacey’s ability to continue to build on all Darcie and I accomplished together,” said County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “She is hardworking and very knowledgeable, as well as extremely dedicated to helping those in difficult situations. I am confident she will succeed in this position and serve the residents of Orange County well.”

According to Neuhaus’s announcement, Trimble began her career in social work in a County-operated, school-based mental health clinic in South Carolina, before returning to Orange County in 2009 as a staff social worker for the Orange County Department of Mental Health in Port Jervis. Trimble was named director of Mental Health Program Services in 2016. As director she, with the help of a grant from the New York State Office of Mental Health, helped create the WELCOME Orange Geriatric Initiative, which connects older adults who have mental health, substance use, or aging issues with community-based services. In 2018, she was appointed deputy commissioner of the Orange County Department of Mental Health to work alongside Miller.

“I truly enjoyed working with Darcie and learned so much from her,” said Trimble. “She taught me a great deal about being an effective leader and convinced me to step out of my comfort zone, working in the clinic, to join the administrative team at the Department of Mental Health. This all put me on the trajectory to step into her shoes after her retirement.”

Regarding the challenge of taking on both departments, Trimble said “There is so much opportunity in this role to continue to enhance the collaboration between both departments so we can better serve the community and improve outcomes for those we serve. I have seen the incredible positive impact of these two departments working together, and I’m looking forward to accomplishing even more.”

Trimble was born and raised in Orange County. She earned her bachelor’s in sociology from Drew University in Madison, NJ, and her master’s degree from the University of South Carolina School of Social Work, in Columbia. On her days off, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two children.