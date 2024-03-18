Neighboring 600-unit development puts village on edge

The impact of ongoing and potential developments in and around the village of Woodbury was a major factor of the recent Woodbury Village Board meeting.

The 600-unit Clovewood housing development in Blooming Grove was among the issues raised at the March 14 meeting. Trustee Matthew Fabbro alleged that the developers behind the Clovewood project have ignored multiple stop-work orders by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and noted this development has already impacted the surrounding area. The Woodbury Village Board is taking steps to address this issue by submitting comments to the DEC that will iterate how the development could impact traffic in the area as well as Woodbury’s drinking water.

Tara Burek, who serves as confidential advisor to the mayor, noted that the ongoing development in Chester and Woodbury was not anticipated and that the Clovewood project, specifically, would significantly change the landscape of southern Orange County. She noted that fines and violations do not seem to deter the developers and urged the public to share their concerns and show up in person to demonstrate the number of people who object to this development.

The village has also scheduled a public hearing for May 23 to introduce a new local law to change the zoning parameters for the Highland Mills Center Group. The proposed law is being introduced in response to a petition for the establishment of a senior-citizen housing district to be located on property along Route 32 just past the mobile home park area.

Trustee Fabbro voiced his concern over potential flooding problems, noting that flooding issues were seen in the mobile home park. The project is being referred to the village planning, building, and water and sewer departments for review.

At the March 14 meeting, members of the public voiced their unease about development in and around the village of Woodbury. Among them was BJ Mendelson, former Photo News contributor who writes a local newsletter, who called on the board to comment on environmental issues and potential water shortages. He also asked the board if they would pledge to keep the building moratorium in place until it is ensured that all residents have sufficient access to safe drinking water.

Although the village attorney advised the board that they did not have to respond to Mendelson’s requests, Trustee Fabbro later commented that he is in favor of keeping the moratorium in place until there is enough water in place and the new well is online.

During the meeting, Burek reminded the trustees of their responsibility to ensure that residents continue to have access to other water sources, should one be taken offline. She explained that the building moratorium was a decision that was made after careful consideration and that it took the board more than 18 months to determine this was the right move for the village.

“If something were to happen if you were to lift the moratorium, the ramifications are tremendous. Once you lift the floodgates, there is no going back.”

The board also denied a request by the village of Kiryas Joel for a tax exemption on certain KJ-owned water supply properties located in the village of Woodbury. Mayor Andrew Giacomazza noted that this request has been made before, with the last one of record being denied by the board on March 9, 2023.

Mayor Giacomazza explained that the reason for denial was that Kiryas Joel could have acquired property within its own village to locate water facilities, chose commercial and residential development.

During public comment, Highland Mills resident Chris Graziano, citing his experience working with multiple municipalities, said that you are no longer tax exempt once you leave your municipality, in regards to water and sewer infrastructure.

“It doesn’t matter where you put your facilities; once you leave your boundaries, your tax-exempt status is no longer applied,” said Graziano.