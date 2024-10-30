MWHS teacher recognized as Educator of Excellence

MWHS teacher Liz Barbulean was recently recognized as an Educator of Excellence for Secondary by the NYS English Council. According to the school district, each year the NYS English Council (NYSEC) honors excellence in teaching by recognizing English Language Arts educators. Educators are nominated by their schools and then selected by the Council. Barbulean was given the award at the recent October 2024 conference.

According to NYSEC, the programs and awards supported by NYSEC provide opportunities for professional leadership, promote excellence in English education, and foster collegiality and camaraderie among ELA educators throughout New York State.

”Liz Barbulean is an easy colleague to have, and an inspiring one with her ability to speak to almost any topic — vintage or modern — all while smiling and laughing and having fun with her students. She has worked incredibly hard during her years at MWHS, and we are forever impacted in the best ways as a result. She is devoted, diligent, inventive, passionate, meticulous and collaborative, all while managing to continue to learn and grow her craft. Her students return again and again to visit ‘Ms. Barb,’ and share stories from their lives. We are fortunate to have her on our team,” said English teacher and English Department Chair Michelle Bulla.