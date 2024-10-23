MWHS senior selected as honor flight youth guardian

Monroe-Woodbury High School senior Joe Matise recently visited Washington, D.C. with Vietnam War veteran Ray Grzywaczewski. According to the school, he was one of five high school students selected and sponsored by the Rotary Club to serve as a youth guardian for the most recent Hudson Valley Honor Flight trip this past weekend. Matise was nominated by his varsity baseball coach Chris Vero. He spent the day with Grzywaczewski and many other local veterans on the honor flight program’s “Mission #34.”

Hudson Valley Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization that honors veterans by sending them on free trips to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials. Veterans witnessed the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, and visited monuments such as the Lincoln Memorial, the Vietnam War Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, and the World War II Memorial before flying back home to the Hudson Valley. For more information, visit hvhonorflight.com.