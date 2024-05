Monroe-Woodbury High School recently announced that every spring varsity sports team earned “scholar-athlete” recognition from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA). To qualify for this award, each team had to have a GPA of 90 or higher.

The teams recognized are listed below:

Boys baseball

Girls softball

Boys lacrosse

Girls lacrosse

Boys golf

Girls golf

Boys outdoor track and field

Girls outdoor track and field

Boys tennis

Girls flag football

Unified basketball