MWHS principal to leave for new opportunity

Monroe-Woodbury school Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez announced this week that high school Principal Dr. Elisa Soto will be leaving Monroe-Woodbury for a new position with a neighboring district, effective August 31.

Soto was selected as the high school principal in 2022 after previously holding leadership positions in school districts in Beacon and Newburgh, as well as being MWHS’s former assistant principal for eight years.

“Her unwavering commitment to our students, tireless work ethic, and strong leadership skills have made a significant impact at the high school and throughout our district. She has served our Monroe-Woodbury students and families in various capacities for many years and she will leave an indelible mark on our community. Please join me in wishing Dr. Soto well in this next chapter of her career,” said Superintendent Rodriguez.

She noted that an interim principal will be appointed for the 2024-2025 school year to support students and staff during the transition period. The district has already posted the position, beginning the search for a new principal who, in Rodriguez’s words, “will uphold the high standards of our school community.”

According to Rodriguez’s statement, an interview committee consisting of parents, staff and administrators will be assembled to recommend two candidates to the cabinet. The cabinet will then meet with the candidates and send a recommendation to the Board of Education.

“We will keep you informed as the search progresses. The aim is to have an interim principal in place by September 1, 2024.”

For questions regarding the search, contact Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Lori Hock via email at lhock@mw.k12.ny.us or by phone at 845-460-6200, ext. 6211.