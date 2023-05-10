MWHS announces 2023 valedictorian, salutatorian

Monroe-Woodbury High School has named Madeline Williams and Jamie Calub as the Class of 2023 valedictorian and salutatorian respectively.

Williams, who was a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society and the cross-country and track and field teams also played the cello in symphonic and chamber orchestras, will attend North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina to major in animal science on the pre-vet track, specializing in equine and livestock care.

In addition to her many academic accomplishments, she has received Girl Scout bronze, silver and gold awards, scholar athlete awards, and has been accepted into American Music Abroad (an orchestra that travels to Europe and plays concerts in numerous countries).

Williams said that M-W has helped her for her future by continuing to challenger her year after year.

“Before high school I never really had to study too much in order to succeed. Everything came pretty naturally to me. Before I knew it, I was thrown right into high school. Classes were harder, I was a part of lots of clubs and groups both inside and outside of school, I had a job, and I had to balance everything with my social life,” she said. “M-W has taught me that it is possible to do all of this, as long as you keep a few things in mind. You cannot overwhelm yourself, you need to stay organized, taking time for yourself is extremely important, and you should never underestimate the power of a good night’s sleep. I will take these lessons with me to college and beyond where they will help me in continuing to succeed.”

A member of the National Art Honor Society, French Honor Society, Math Honor Society (Secretary), National Honor Society, Odyssey of the Mind, Treble Choir, Drama Club as a stage crew member and a lead actress, Calub was a grand prize winner in the Alcoholism & Drug Abuse Council of Orange County’s annual poster contest, and a participant in Congressional Art Competition. She was also a part of Orange County Arts Council 2023, “The Arts Build Confidence” Student Arts Showcase, part of OCAC 2021 Arts Build Confidence Virtual Exhibition, and is a National Merit Commended Scholar. She will attend Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, New York and major in computer science.

“My favorite memory was singing ‘On My Own’ in Monroe-Woodbury’s production of ‘Les Miserables,’” she said. “It was a big turning point for me, as I’m not particularly outgoing nor did I have much experience with being an actress in a musical. Goes to show that being courageous and trying new things - even in senior year, or when you think it might be too late - can be worth it.”

She said she hopes to be able to combine her affinity for STEM with her artistic skills in the next 10 years.

“Currently, I want to develop an app for use in art therapy, but honestly, I’m open to exploring more options in college. By then, my sisters will be attending college and I hope I will be able to support their educational journeys as well,” she said.