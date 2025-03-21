MW sixth grader wins substance abuse prevention contest

Monroe-Woodbury Middle School sixth grader Piper Gilpin recently won the grand prize of this year’s Alcohol and Drug Awareness Council of Orange County (ADAC) Substance Use Prevention poster contest. According to the school, Gilpin is the first winner from the district to win the essay portion of the contest.

Gilpin will be one of 160 students from Orange County honored at two separate award ceremonies in May and June. She will also receive the Orange County Executive Youth Bureau award.

ADAC partners with school districts across Orange County to educate students and staff about drug use prevention and mental health awareness. Prevention specialists are placed within the school district fostering relationships with the community, the school district explained in its announcement.