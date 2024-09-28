MW SADD honored by state chapter

The Monroe-Woodbury chapter of SADD was recently awarded a certificate to the NYS SADD store for completing the 2023-2024 SADD + State Farm program.

SADD is a dedicated peer-to-peer support program offering daily support to teens. SADD has over 8,000 middle, high school, and college chapters.

Current President Payton Gold and Vice President Sienna Feely, both seniors, were also recognized for their work. During last spring’s assembly, the SADD National SLC president and Community Engagement specialist, Louie Pratt, was reportedly so impressed with the club’s initiatives that he invited both students to apply for positions within the 2024-2025 NY SADD Student Leadership Council, the school district shared.

Over the summer, the students found out that their applications were accepted and have been asked to join the council as representatives for the region. They have been actively involved with the organization all summer and will continue their work throughout the school year.