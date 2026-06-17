MW High School students teach class about impact of gemstone mining

Monroe-Woodbury High School students Mia Flores and Nolnaree Chada shared their research on the environmental and social impacts of traditional gemstone mining with their class.

Their project focused on such issues as deforestation, pollution, and unsafe working conditions that can result from mining precious stones. The students also discussed lab-grown gemstones as a more sustainable and ethical alternative because they can be produced with less environmental damage and without many of the social concerns associated with mining.

“We wanted to share this project with others because we believe many people are unaware of where gemstones come from and the impact their production can have on communities and the environment,” Flores shared.

Flores said she and Chada developed their presentation as part of an environmental studies assignment asking students to identify an environmental issue they felt needed attention and create a project focused on making a positive impact.

During their research, Flores said she and Chada were surprised to learn how many people are unaware of the impact of gemstone mining and felt it was something important to bring attention to.

Project highlights local option for lab-grown gems

Community members looking for more sustainable and ethical options, can turn to Monroe Jewelers, which carries lab-grown diamonds and gemstones. Flores said finding these local connections was important to her and Chada.

“This local connection was important to our project because it showed that the issue is not just a global concern—it is something that people in Monroe can think about in their everyday purchasing decisions. By learning about ethical and sustainable gemstone options available close to home, community members can make more informed choices and help support responsible practices within the jewelry industry,” Flores said.