MW football players learn life skills

The Crusaders varsity football players are learning a lot more than just how to outmaneuver their competition on the field. The Monroe-Woodbury Central School District recently shared how the varsity football coaches carved out time during their pre-season workouts each day to practice what they called “Life Skills” with their student athletes.

According to the school district, each day the coaching staff came up with a life skill they felt was important to introduce, practice and teach to the MW football team. These included:

• How to tie a tie with physical education teachers and coaches Brent Van De Weert and Robert Kelly.

• How to write a check and make an electronic deposit, as well as how to calculate a tip with business teacher and coach Anthony Amoroso.

• Hands-only CPR with health teacher and coach Christopher Vero.

• Public speaking with math teacher and coach James Sciarra, featuring special guest judges Dr. Eric Hassler and Lori Hock.

The students learned some very useful skills that they will be able to carry with them after high school.