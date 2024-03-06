MW competes in Odyssey of the Mind competition

Last weekend, the Monroe-Woodbury school district had nine teams compete at the 45th annual Odyssey of the Mind Regional Tournament in Goshen. Two teams were from Pine Tree Elementary, one from Central Valley Elementary, two from North Main Elementary, three came from the Monroe-Woodbury Middle School, and one team came from the high school. Both Pine Tree teams placed first, and will move on to the state competition on April 13 in Syracuse.

“All teams proudly represented themselves, our school, and our community as they impressed the judges with their teamwork, creativity and perseverance,” the school district said in its announcement.

The full results are as follows:

TEAM PETERSON (Pine Tree) placed first for Problem #4 — Div. I. Team members include Maeve Adler, Noah Austin, Naomi Cao, Aleksey Elisseenko, Laithuallah Haredy, Nicholas Campbell, and Sofia MacKenzi.

TEAM MANDARINO/IMHOF (Pine Tree) placed first for Problem #3 — Div. I. Team members include Harper Burns, Jonathan D’Ambroso, Kaeli Diaz, Sophia Diaz, Angelina Sofia Felix, Ayan Gilani, and Isabella Gonzalez.

TEAM GOEDKEN (Central Valley Elementary) placed second for Problem #5 — Div. I. Team members include Jake Gold, Angela Goppee, Madison Kamfoi, Tyler Kamfoi, Jace Merrick, Jeevat Sethi, and Christianne Vergara.

TEAM GRISAITIS (North Main) placed second for Problem #1 — Div. I. Team members include Leo Bastone, Hazel Ferrara, Arabella Frey, Mathew Grisaitis, Santino Lajara, Hannan Tomaras, and Isaiah Quijada.

TEAM PELLEGRINO (North Main) placed seventh for Problem #3 — Div. I. Team members include Jackson Caliendo, Sydney Caliendo, Charlie Dang, Alexander Dziedzic, Alyssa Frey, and Christian Slusarz.

TEAM MCINERNEY/RIVERA (MW Middle School) placed second for Problem #3 — Div. II. Team members include Julia Abuirshid, Rowan Durkin, Cameron Stein, Layla Tapia, Sophia Valdez, Autumn Wozniak, and Taneesha Zohora.

TEAM MCINERNEY/RIVERA (MW Middle School) placed third for Problem #5 — Div. II. Team members include Nyia Amegavi, Julianna Ferrara, Matthew Joseph, Samir Malik, Erin Murray, Michael Rivera, and Charlotte Wittrock.

TEAM CALABRESE (MW Middle School) placed third for Problem #1 — Div. II. Team members include Andrew D’Ambroso, Liam Klausner, Melanie Koeva, Tessa McNerney, Ava Sethna, Devansh Shah, and Dylan Singh.

TEAM JOHNSON (MW High School) placed third for Problem #2 — Div. III. Team members include Advay Aravind, Dylan Escobar, Dani Gunning, Lauren Mueller, Nicole Ottavio, and Gabriel Ramos.