MW BOE appoints Dr. Tracy Norman as deputy superintendent

The Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education appointed Dr. Tracy Norman as deputy superintendent at a special meeting on June 5. He will remain in this role until current Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez retires on August 31. Dr. Norman will take on the title of superintendent of schools on September 1, 2024.

According to the school district, Dr. Norman has over two decades of experience in the education field. He began his career as a sixth-grade teacher in Montgomery public schools in Montgomery, Ala. In 1998, he moved to NY and served as elementary assistant principal at South Avenue Elementary School in Beacon. Dr. Norman then joined the Lakeland Central School District in 2001, where he served as assistant principal, principal, and in his most current role as assistant superintendent for instruction.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Alabama A&M University, Huntsville, and a master’s degree in elementary education from Alabama State University, Montgomery. He also has a Doctorate in Educational Leadership Degree from Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ, and a master’s degree in national resource strategy from the National Defense University in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Norman joined the Alabama Army National Guard as a private first class in 1989 and has served in multiple conflicts, including operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He also served in Operation Iraqi Freedom III as a company commander of 152 soldiers. Dr. Norman is currently active in the NJ Army National Guard, where he holds the rank of colonel.

“I am excited to serve in this important role in Monroe-Woodbury and look forward to connecting with students, families, and members of the Monroe-Woodbury community. Together, we will continue to foster an enriching and supportive educational environment that allows students and staff to flourish,” said Dr. Norman.

Dr. Norman and his family reside in Washingtonville, NY.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, I would like to congratulate Dr. Norman on his appointment as deputy superintendent. We are confident that his educational experience and military background will serve the Monroe-Woodbury community well. Throughout the interview process, he remained laser focused on providing exceptional educational experiences for all students. We are excited to see the impacts of his leadership and commitment during this new chapter of Monroe-Woodbury’s history,” said Board of Education President Michael Ciriello.