Musical. ‘Be Our Guest’ for Beauty and the Beast

The Monroe-Woodbury Middle School Drama Club has taken on a “beast” of a musical with its production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” on March 17 and 18, 2023.

With a “village” of almost 160 dancing tea cups, talking clocks and candlesticks, a prince turned beast and one iconic yellow dress, this musical production is bound to entertain audiences of all ages. But, this year’s musical is so much more; it is building a community of young, talented performers and giving them a place of expression to call their own.

With a cast and crew of almost 160 Monroe-Woodbury Middle School students and 10 special guest 1st grade performers from both Smith Clove and Sapphire Elementary schools, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast encompasses a wide community of Monroe-Woodbury performers and is filled with exciting memorable moments.

Tickets to Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the Monroe-Woodbury Middle School are on sale now for performances on Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the door. Please purchase tickets online at www.showtix4u.com/events/mwmsdramaclub.