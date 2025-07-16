The Monroe Free Library will again host its popular “Movies on the Lawn” summer film series. Families and movie lovers of all ages are invited to enjoy classic favorites on the big screen under the stars —completely free of charge.

Showings take place on the lawn adjacent to the Monroe Free Library and will begin between sunset and sundown. No tickets are required. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, and snacks to enjoy a cozy outdoor movie night.

This year’s lineup includes:

Friday, July 18: “The Goonies”

Friday, Aug. 8: “Finding Nemo”

Friday, Sept. 12: “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids”

All films are weather permitting, with rain dates scheduled for each showing. In the event of inclement weather, updates will be posted on the library’s website and social media channels.

Come early to grab a good spot and enjoy a relaxing night out with friends, family, and the Monroe community. Whether you’re revisiting a childhood favorite or introducing your kids to these beloved classics for the first time, Movies on the Lawn is the perfect way to enjoy summer evenings.

For more information about Movies on the Lawn, showtimes, and rain dates, call (845) 783-4411 or log onto www.monroefreelibrary.org.