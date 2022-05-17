Monroe-Woodbury, Tuxedo school budgets pass; incumbents re-elected

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District

Proposition 1: 2022-23 proposed budget: $201,524,574

Yes: 997

No: 721

Board of Education

Voters elected three Board of Education members to fill three available seats

*Suzanne Donahue: 1,232

*Staci McCleary: 1,115

Jeffery Reynolds: 1,023

Sergey Koyfman: 924.

*incumbents

Tuxedo Union Free School District

Proposition 1: 2022-23 proposed budget: $13,699,533

Yes: 275

No: 36

Proposition 2: Shall the Board of Education of the Tuxedo Union Free School District be authorized to increase the maximum amount of the “Building and Facilities Improvement Reserve Fund” established in 2018, to $2,000,000 with the amount of $1,750,000 to be transferred from the unexpended assigned fund balance in the general fund at the end of the fiscal year to the Reserve Fund.

Yes: 264

No: 39

Board of Education

Voters elected three Board of Education members to three-year terms

Kimberly Breliand: 173

*William Givens: 200

*Gary Heavner: 185

*Alyssa Horneff: 222

*incumbents

Note: All election results are unofficial.