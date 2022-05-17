Monroe-Woodbury, Tuxedo school budgets pass; incumbents re-elected

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District
Proposition 1: 2022-23 proposed budget: $201,524,574
Yes: 997
No: 721
Board of Education
Voters elected three Board of Education members to fill three available seats
*Suzanne Donahue: 1,232
*Staci McCleary: 1,115
Jeffery Reynolds: 1,023
Sergey Koyfman: 924.
*incumbents
Tuxedo Union Free School District
Proposition 1: 2022-23 proposed budget: $13,699,533
Yes: 275
No: 36
Proposition 2: Shall the Board of Education of the Tuxedo Union Free School District be authorized to increase the maximum amount of the “Building and Facilities Improvement Reserve Fund” established in 2018, to $2,000,000 with the amount of $1,750,000 to be transferred from the unexpended assigned fund balance in the general fund at the end of the fiscal year to the Reserve Fund.
Yes: 264
No: 39
Voters elected three Board of Education members to three-year terms
Kimberly Breliand: 173
*William Givens: 200
*Gary Heavner: 185
*Alyssa Horneff: 222
Note: All election results are unofficial.