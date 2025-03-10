Monroe-Woodbury schools lay out budget requests

Led by Dr. Eric Hassler, district assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, administrators from the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District presented their budget requests for the 2025 to 2026 school year, during the March 5 MW Board of Education meeting.

Hassler reminded those in attendance that the district would continue to work on the budget and that a final version would be presented by Dr. Tracy Norman in about a month.

At the elementary school level, funding requests include Smith Clove seeking an increase for social studies to cover the increased cost of resources, Sapphire seeking additional math practice books, Pine Tree looking to purchase additional instruments, North Main looking to replace some unsafe chairs in the fourth and fifth grade, and Central Valley seeking the replacement of classroom meeting carpets.

The Monroe-Woodbury Middle School is budgeting for its eighth-grade mural, Principal Christopher Berger explained, sharing that the recent experience generated a lot of excitement and that the school is hoping to make it an annual tradition. In addition, the middle school is seeking budget increases for an online, science text subscription and replacement of some of their musical instruments, as well as a rise in its world language budget to host an assembly for its world language students.

At the high school, Monroe-Woodbury is seeking extra funding to fix cabinetry and shelving in two classrooms. Like the middle school and certain elementary schools, the high school is also seeking increased funding for music. The high school budget did note a decrease in social studies for textbook replacement.

The M-W Athletics Department is seeking a budget increase to fund the creation of a separate girls’ varsity wrestling team and a co-ed varsity clay target team to join the District’s 73 total teams.

For special education, proposed budget increases related to the rising cost of educating hospitalized students as well as supporting a large, incoming kindergarten class with high management needs.

The district is seeking increases in its curriculum and instruction budget, most notably a $200,000 increase in the C-Tech line to cover an increase of 10 seats next year in BOCES occupational education program.