Monroe-Woodbury holds successful Color Run for mental health

On a sunny Sunday morning, June 2, the Monroe-Woodbury High School Student Council held its first annual Mental Health Awareness Color Run. The student council organizes several events during the school year such as Spirt Week and Homecoming. The race course was set up all around the Monroe-Woodbury campus, starting at the high school, going past Central Valley Elementary, and ending at the middle school.

Then at several spots along the course the runners were doused with colors to add an element of fun to the race. The students and their families along with the Monroe-Woodbury community participated in the event. At the finish line there was music, food, and drinks for the participants. After the race many of the runners had their photos taken and by the smiles on their faces this first annual Mental Awareness color run was a success.