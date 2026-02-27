Monroe-Woodbury board of education reviews proposed budget

The Monroe-Woodbury board of education discussed its proposed budget for the 2026-27 school year, at its Wednesday, Feb. 25 meeting.

During the meeting, district officials provided a presentation on the next budget, discussing the tax cap, state aid, buildings and grounds, safety, technology, and transportation. Assistant Superintendent for Business and Management Services Patrick Cahill noted that the budget is not finalized and is subject to change.

The proposed 2026-27 budget totals $245,045,831, which is an $8,286,574, or 3.5 percent, increase from the previous year. Cahill said that the district expects to bring in about $241,980,727 in revenue from state aid, tax levy (2.25 percent) and other forms of aid. He explained that the gap between appropriations and revenue can be filled by using the fund balance, as well as cost-cutting the budget.

Budget break down



Buildings and Grounds Director Andrzej Rudiak presented the budget for the buildings and grounds department, which totals $6,960,273 and is a 2.16 percent, or $147,256 increase from the previous year. Rudiak noted that the budget for utilities increased by 8.14 percent, or $262,503. He added that the budget for maintenance increased by 2.69 percent, or $76,073, as a result of having to maintain the district’s seven new boilers.

In addition, Director of Security Joseph Tripodo provided an overview of the safety department’s budget, which totals $816,200, a decrease of 15.48 percent, or $149,450. Tripodo explained that the decrease in the budget is due to the upfront cost to the Centegix panic button system and Yondr phone pouches, which were covered in last year’s budget.

Assistant Superintendent for Compliance and Information Systems Dr. Bhargav Vyas reviewed the technology budget, which totals $4,735,591, an increase of 3.46 percent, or $158,534. Dr. Vyas said that the budget for data processing increased by 3.94 percent, or $71,584, due to an increase in hardware costs for the Chromebook devices that students use in the classroom.

Additionally, Director of Transportation Jessie Lazar gave a presentation on the transportation department’s budget, which totals $16,848,808, an increase of 1.54 percent, or $260,193. Lazar said that the budget for transportation increased by five percent, or $86,532, as a result of inflation, tariffs, and the on-bus nursing service. Also, Lazar added that the budget for contract transport, which accounts for transporting resident students to non-public and Yeshiva schools, increased by 1.14 percent, or $168,595.

The board will hold a public budget hearing on May 6 and the statewide budget vote will take place on May 19.

Snow days

In other business, Superintendent Dr. Tracy Norman addressed the recent snowstorm, thanking the community for their patience, and buildings and grounds crew for their efforts in cleaning up the district.

He added that the district has two snow days remaining and will transition to remote learning if necessary.