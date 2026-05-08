Monroe-Woodbury board holds hearing on proposed budget

The Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education held a public hearing on its proposed budget for the 2026-27 school year at its May 6 meeting.

Prior to the hearing, Patrick Cahill, assistant superintendent for business and management services, presented the superintendent’s budget recommendations. He explained that there will be two propositions on the ballot, including one vote on the proposed budget and a second vote on a roof replacement at Sapphire Elementary.

For the next school year, the district is proposing a budget of $245,052,094, a 3.3 percent increase from the previous year. In the budget, the district is putting forward a 1.95 percent, or $135,943,148, increase in the tax levy. Cahill noted the district’s tax cap is 2.86 percent, making it the seventh consecutive year that the district has levied below the tax cap.

Besides the proposed budget, the district is also seeking to replace the roof at Sapphire Elementary, which will cost $2.6 million. Cahill said the renovation would be financed without taxpayer dollars, using roughly $2 million from the district’s capital reserve fund and $549,000 from the New York State EXCEL program. He added that if approved, construction of the roof would not take place until Summer 2027.

Addressing community questions

In addition, Cahill also responded to questions sent by community members through an online form. In response to a question about where to view the budget, Cahill said that residents can find information on the district’s website, specifically in the “Budget” section of the website’s menu.

Another question raised was in regards to prioritizing classroom doors at North Main Elementary. Addressing the matter, Cahill said that phase three of the district’s capital project would include enclosing open classrooms with walls and doors.

Teachers Association, PTA heads encourage community to participate in budget vote

During the public comment session, Darrell McElroy, the president of the Monroe-Woodbury Teachers Association (MWTA), spoke in support of the two propositions, urging voters to vote “yes” on both of them.

“The first proposition is the general budget, which is under the tax cap and is a down payment on investing in our students and staff,” McElroy said. “While there might be additional things that we would like to see, we understand that not everything is possible in all instances. If we want to maintain a strong program that draws people to Monroe-Woodbury, it is vital that we pass the budget.”

Monroe-Woodbury Parent-Teacher Association president Berny Vega encouraged community members to participate in the budget vote. She said the association is unable to publicly advocate for the budget, but added that they “recognize the value of many of the supports and positions” in the budget.

The public vote will take place on Tuesday, May 19 at Central Valley Elementary from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. For additional information, visit the district’s website at https://www.mw.k12.ny.us/page/budget-infoion.