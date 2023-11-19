x
Monroe-Woodbury announces ‘Bus of the Month’

Central Valley. Each month, the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District recognizes school buses where students demonstrate characteristics of a true Crusader: respectful, compassionate and well behaved.

Central Valley /
| 19 Nov 2023 | 01:37
    The students of Bus #605. ( Photo courtesy the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District)

The Monroe-Woodbury Central School District recently named Bus #605 of Pine Tree Elementary School the Bus of the Month for October. Each month the school district recognizes school buses where students demonstrate characteristics of a true Crusader: respectful, compassionate and well behaved. These buses represent a collaborative effort among students, drivers, and attendants who work as a team to keep the bus safe.

Bus #605 is driven by Kathy Gibbons Blasko. She explained why her young passengers deserved the recognition: “On Sept. 8, we experienced horrible weather conditions: thunder, lightning, downed trees and wires, flash flooding. My students were amazing! They kept their voices low so I could monitor the radio. They were understanding when I told them they would be home late and they may not get home in the normal order.”

Congratulations to the students of Bus #605!