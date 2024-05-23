Monroe weighs imposing more severe penalties for code violators

The village of Monroe is reviewing its property maintenance laws to ensure that offenses are prevented and punished appropriately. During the May 21 Monroe Village board meeting, the board’s counsel presented her suggested revisions to the village code. The proposed changes, she explained, were intended to impose a more severe penalty on those who violate the law and to prevent repeat offenses. These penalties, if the revised code is approved, could include jail time, making certain property violations a criminal offense.

The village counsel advised the board to consult with the code enforcement officer for input. She added that the next step would be to have counsel draft a local law.

Park upgrades

The village of Monroe is employing the expertise of Play by Design Playgrounds for improvements to Airplane Park on Millpond Parkway. The board has agreed to allocate funding to support the visit of representatives from the company who will meet with members of the community.

Trustee Andrew Ferraro shared that Play by Design is the same company that designed the popular playground at Stanley Deming Park in the village of Warwick. He explained that the company is scheduled to meet with students from the village of Monroe as well as the heads of special education, who will help ensure the inclusivity of the park design. Ferraro further noted that the process was in early stages and that the village will seek out more input from the public as things develop.

In other parks news, the village board approved the purchase of a shed for Crane Park. Monroe Village Mayor Neil Dwyer explained that the village had received several requests, including from the farmers’ market, for a storage space. In addition, Dwyer spoke of the shed’s potential use for storing sound system equipment, tables and chairs, and other items needed for village events. He shared that the village has applied for a grant to help fund the purchase.