Monroe village trustee candidates release election statements

The village of Monroe will be holding an election at Village Hall (7 Stage Road, Monroe) on March 19, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to fill two trustee seats and one village justice seat. The sole candidate running for a four-year term as village justice is incumbent Forrest Strauss. The two candidates running for the two village trustee positions are incumbents John Karl III and Debra Behringer; both candidates are running unopposed for four-year terms on the board.

Behringer and Karl have both submitted the following information regarding their candidacy. They are both campaigning on the message “two separate ballot lines but one common goal.”

Debra Behringer

I am seeking re-election to the Village of Monroe Board of Trustees. I have been a reading specialist in the Pine Bush School District for 17 years, having received my master’s degree from Long Island University.

Growing up in Monroe has given me many fond memories, which is why my husband John and I are so proud to raise our four children here. Two of my children graduated from Monroe-Woodbury, and two currently attend. I am very involved with my children’s activities, which include football, soccer, lacrosse, and basketball. I am also a member of Sacred Heart Church. The sense of community in the village is second to none, and I would be proud to serve the residents of our village for another term.

I have been a trustee for the past eight years and believe working with our board of trustees, I can continue to make a positive change. I consider myself a concerned resident, rather than a politician. I have always loved living here, so do my children. Some of my accomplishments include annexing property to maintain green space and parkland in the village, and implementing a Drinking Water Source Protection Plan. Our board secured grant money to dredge the Millponds. We also passed the Property Maintenance Law and the Floor Area Ratio Law to maintain the character of the village by capping the square footage of a home based on property lot size. Along with the board, we have adopted fiscally responsible budgets that fell below the New York State tax cap.

Please vote Debra E. Behringer — Row A Community — and John M. Karl III — Row B Concerned Citizen — for re-election on March 19.

John Karl III

I am seeking re-election to the Village of Monroe Board of Trustees on Tuesday, March 19.

The village remains committed to the infrastructure and procurement for its village roads, sidewalks, lighting. During the past four years we have accomplished many projects, including:

- Removal and replacement of 14,000 feet of water main.

- The Village of Monroe received a NYS grant to review, design and implement a drinking water source protection plan. We were one of the first municipalities in NYS to receive this award.

- The village purchased two parcels along the Mombasha Reservoir, one with a grant of $637,500 from NYS and the support of Senator [James] Skoufis to protect our water supply.

- The village adopted an updated Comprehensive Plan.

- The village received a $565,000 grant towards the dredging of the south pond in Crane Park from Sen. Skoufis.

- The village is in the design phase of the Crane Park renovation from Airplane Park to the waterfall.

- In final design phase of the LED streetlighting upgrade throughout the village, creating a cost reduction of 60%.

- The village budget over the past four years has increased 1.39% while remaining under the 2% property tax cap year over year.

I support village-sponsored events, including the summer concert series, the Independence Day celebration, and the annual Cheese Festival.

Please vote Row B Concerned Citizen John M. Karl III, and Row A Community for Debra E. Behringer.