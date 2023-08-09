Monroe. Town of Monroe to accept yard waste at highway department

Effective immediately, the Town of Monroe will be accepting yard waste (grass clippings, small branches, and brush) at the Highway Department located at 87 Mine Road.

Just a week before, Highway Superintendent James “Pat” Patterson alerted residents that the Town of Monroe has recently been notified by Marangi Disposal, the town’s waste management provider, that it would no longer be accept yard Waste during refuse collection for the Town of Monroe and Villages of Monroe and Harriman.

Patterson also said the town was developing a plan to allow residents to dispose of such waste through the Town of Monroe Highway Department.

Here’s the plan:

Residents of the Town of Monroe, Village of Monroe and Village of Harriman are welcome to drop off yard waste during the following business hours:

May through October

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Please note the following when dropping off yard waste:

· All residents will be required to sign in at the Highway Department office upon arrival.

· Refrain from placing any plastic bags or containers in the provided space. Biodegradable bags for lawn clippings are acceptable. There will be a garbage bin provided for any plastic bags that are emptied into the piles.

· Small branches will be accepted; no logs or large branches.

· This drop-off is for residents only. No commercial dumping is permitted.

Be advised that the Highway Department Compost location at 87 Mine Road will be closed when the Compost Facility on Lakes Roads is open. Those dates of operation will be released in the near future.

For additional information, contact the Town of Monroe Highway Department at 845-782-8583.