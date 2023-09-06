Monroe. Town donates 70 cases of English Muffins to assist the hungry

Town of Monroe Councilman Sal Scancarello along with Town of Monroe ZBA member Steve Thau recently traveled throughout the community to deliver cases of English Muffins to various organizations.

In total, 70 cases were donated, equating to 10,080 English Muffins shared.

“We extend our thanks to Town of Goshen Supervisor Joe Betro for facilitating the donation and for considering the needs of the Town of Monroe community,” Monroe Town Supervisor Tony Cardone said in his monthly newsletter. “Municipalities working together for the greater good is what local government is all about.”

The Town of Monroe delivered the donations to:

The Parish of Sacred Heart-St. Patrick (Our Father’s Pantry and Outreach Program)

First Presbyterian Church (Monroe Food Pantry)

St. Anastasia Church

Community Emergency Food Center of the Monroe United Methodist Church

American Legion Post 488, Monroe

Sisters of the Catholic Apostolate Pallottine, Monroe

Sisters of Marycrest Convent, Monroe

Town of Monroe Senior Center

Town of Warwick Senior Center & Food Pantry

Nettie-Fred Cooperative Corporation