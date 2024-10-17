Monroe to hold trunk or treat

Ahead of Halloween, the town of Monroe will be holding its annual “Trunk or Treat” event from 6 to 8 p.m. at Monroe O&R Park, located at 6 O&R Road. This event is rain or shine, with parking available at the Monroe Park & Ride commuter lot B, by way of 17M. Guest transportation to and from the lot will be available via hayride or Dial-a-Bus.

The event will feature candy, food, music, and hay rides. Patrons are asked to bring flashlights and a candy bag, and come wearing a family-friendly costume.

Participation is free. But you must register your vehicle and theme if you wish to participate as a trunk or treat vehicle participant. (Political themes or political campaigning are prohibited.) To register, sign by this Friday, Oct. 18 by visiting monroeny.org/community/trunk-or-treat. For questions, contact Valerie Bitzer at 845-783-1900, ext. 203, or Angelina Olsen at 845-783-1900, ext. 137.