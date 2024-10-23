Monroe to hold recycling event

The town of Monroe will be holding a recycling event only for residents of the town and village of Monroe, and Harriman, on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Highway Department building at 87 Mine Road, Monroe.

Tires can be recycled as long as they do not have rims. For paper shredding, each resident can bring four boxes of paper to shred; no businesses are allowed to participate.

Items accepted for the electronics recycling include cell phones, computers, DVD players, terminals, keyboards, monitors, printers, scanners, speakers, stereos, fax machines, televisions, VCRs, radios, modems, typewriters, batteries, CPUs, and laptops. The town notes that hard drives will be destroyed. Appliances will not be accepted.

For questions, call the town clerk’s office at 845-783-1900, Ext. 203.