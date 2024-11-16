Monroe to hold annual Turkey Trot

Monroe’s Joint Parks and Recreation Commission will hold the 33rd annual Turkey Trot on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 a.m. at Smith’s Clove Park.

This 5K will follow a course out of Smith’s Clove Park through downtown Monroe and along a scenic wooded course, then back to the park.

Entry fees postmarked by Nov. 18 are $20 for adults, $14 for children ages 13 to 18, and free for children under 12. The entry fee for a family of one adult and two or more children is $40.

Registration fees received after Nov. 18 increase to $25 for adults, $18 for children 13 to 18, and $50 for families. Paid registered runners will get a complimentary T-shirt with their registration. There will also be shirts for sale at the event.

Medals will be given out to the top three runners in each age category for men and women. To register, visit smithsclovepark.org, or print and mail the registration form to 133 Spring Street, Monroe, NY 10950.