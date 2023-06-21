Monroe. School of Dance performs through summer

Orange County School of Dance will present over 30 performances a year at its Little Feet Theater.

Since the spring, the school presented the play “Mankind & Co.”, 5 dance concerts, “Rock of Ages, Jr.”, Peter Pan Ballet and music recitals, besides performing at Little Feet Theater Acting and dance students perform at community events through Orange County.

Upcoming productions - including the summer theater camp show - will be presented through the season.

For more information, call 845-782-2482 or log onto www.ocschoolofdance.com.