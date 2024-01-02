Monroe’s James Ferrigno named Citizen of the Month

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus recognized Monroe resident James Ferrigno as the Citizen of the Month award recipient for January. According to his announcement Neuhaus selected Ferrigno for his outreach to local veterans and law enforcement and his passion for advocating for them.

“Jimmy is a fixture at many events that benefit members of law enforcement and veterans, and he cares deeply about those who serve,” Neuhaus said. “He has worked tirelessly as an advocate for these men and women and others in the community. Jimmy does much of his work behind the scenes and does not seek attention. However, his hard work and generosity are appreciated by many and has benefited hundreds of Orange County residents.”

Ferrigno, a radiological technologist, volunteers with a variety of organizations, including Hudson Valley Honor Flight and at local Catholic churches. He has helped obtain donations from Monroe restaurants for American Legion Post #488’s Valley View Center for Nursing Care and Rehabilitation monthly lunch program.

Ferrigno has also been an associate member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Jason Conklin Memorial Lodge #957 for the past 25 years. Although not a sworn member of law enforcement, Ferrigno is an advisor, chaplain, and past treasurer of the Orange County Shields. He is an active board member of the Orange County Veterans Suicide Prevention Coalition and is an active sportsman, involved with both the Monroe and Chester Sportsman’s Club and the Orange County Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs.

Ferrigno said that he was inspired to assist veterans and law enforcement by his grandfather, Phillip Fava, who served in the U.S. Army, and his parents, Frank and Mary Ferrigno. Both of Ferrigno’s parents volunteered in the community and he hosts the Frank Ferrigno Memorial Teddy Bear Drive in memory of his father each year, bringing stuffed animals to children who are hospitalized or homebound due to illness.

“My parents taught me to always help anyone who needs assistance and to have compassion for them,” Ferrigno said. “There are always opportunities to help people and I am grateful to be able to do it. I have been honored to become part of the law enforcement and veterans communities, and they have treated me like a brother. I accept this award on behalf of them and we all appreciate County Executive Neuhaus’s support.”