Monroe resident wins ‘Best in Show’ at Pastel Society exhibition

Monroe-based artist Lisa DeLuise recently won “Best in Show” for her work “Morning Shadows” at The Pastel Society of NJ’s 19th Annual Open Invitational.

The juried exhibition took place at The Koether Gallery at Crane’s Mill in Caldwell, NJ, through November. In a statement, DeLuise said, “This award is an important milestone in my emerging art career, and it signifies my continued growth with the pastel medium. Many entrants into the exhibition are professional pastel artists with signature and master level titles, so an award of this nature is significant. I extend my thanks to juror Ellen Eagle, master pastelist, for bestowing this honor on my work.”

DeLuise said she enjoys painting expressionist landscape paintings in the Hudson Valley region. As a resident of Monroe, she can often be found plein air (outdoors) painting around Sterling Forest State Park, Harriman State Park, and area ponds and streams.

”Capturing how the sunlight reflects off the water or how the sun creates such beautiful colors and shadow patterns are subjects I never tire of experiencing and painting,” she added.

In addition to exhibiting in NJ Pastel Society events, DeLuise frequently exhibits at the Barn Gallery at Ringwood State Park and multiple venues in Orange and Rockland counties, including exhibits with area art groups at Orange County Community College, area libraries, and restaurants.

To learn more, visit lisadeluise.com.