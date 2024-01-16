Village of Monroe Police Lt. Timothy Young says that while he cannot yet comment on the investigation into the six gun shots fired at two homes on Barnett Road West last month, he can confirm that the shootings were not random.

“Those homes were not shot at randomly, so take from that what you will,” Young told The Photo News earlier this week. “We have multiple partners in this investigation and feel as though we have developed several positive leads. That is all I can say at this time.”

At 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, the Monroe Police Department, along with several other local law enforcement agencies, responded to a report of multiple gun shots fired on Barnett Road West in the village of Monroe. During the preliminary investigation, police said they recovered six spent shell casings from the roadway as well as evidence that two separate residences were struck by the gunfire.

Although there were no reported injuries, several bullets made it into one couple’s bedroom window and ricocheted off their ceiling fan while they were in bed.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, told News12 about her ordeal.

“I was in my bed sleeping,” she told the television news outlet. “We heard three bangs. I ran out of my bedroom and called 911. We are terrified. Last night, we didn’t sleep in our bedrooms. We had glass all over my bed, my pillowcase, everything.”

Police haven’t publicly identified the intended target or targets but said rumors of a nearby drug house being a possible connection appear to be false.

“A nearby drug house is something that had been previously reported and talked about in the News12 report and elsewhere, but we consider that to be totally false,” Young said. “Right now, we are making strides in the case and ask anyone with any information to contact us at 845-782-8644.