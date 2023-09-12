Monroe. News in brief

Orange County Mobile DMV unit in town Sept. 19

The Orange County Mobile Department of Motor Vehicles will be at Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike, on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The transactions offer include:

Registration transactions;

License transactions, including real and enhanced; and

Enforcement transactions.

The Mobile DMV services will be available from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Village of Monroe Cheese Festival reschedule to Sept. 24

Due to the weather concerns for Sept. 10, the Village of Monroe Cheese Festival has been rescheduled for Sunday. Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Village of Monroe will be posting additional details on its website between now and the event.