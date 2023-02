The Monroe Historical Society will host the 2023 East Orange Collectors Show on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike.

Among the featured items will be:

Antique toys

Old coins

Antique iron hardware

Model trains

All types of bottles

Glass insulators

License plates

Farming items

Slot cars

Admission is free.