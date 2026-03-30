Monroe Free Library to host Spring Community Yard Sale

Monroe Free Library invites the community to take part in its Spring Community Yard Sale on Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date: May 2). This outdoor event offers residents the opportunity to shop, sell and connect with neighbors while enjoying a day at the library.

Community members are encouraged to reserve vendor space to sell gently-used items, handmade goods, collectibles, and more. Each vendor space includes a 6-foot slot. The cost is $20 for the first slot and $10 for each additional slot.

Space is limited, and reservations must be made in person at Monroe Free Library by asking for Joanne. No refunds will be issued and vendors are responsible for bringing their own tables and chairs.

For more information, visit www.monroefreelibrary.org or call 845-783-4411. To stay informed about library programs, services, and events, follow Monroe Free Library on Facebook and Instagram.