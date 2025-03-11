Monroe Free Library seeks community input for future expansion

The Monroe Free Library (MFL) is looking to make big changes better serve the community. To ensure that the new library reflects the needs and aspirations of Monroe residents, the Library Board of Trustees is seeking public input through a community survey.

“Recent visits to other libraries have reinforced what many in Monroe have long felt: our community deserves a modern, well-equipped library that serves as a true hub of learning, engagement, and connection. Many neighboring libraries boast large meeting rooms, dedicated teen spaces, and small conference rooms — features that would greatly enhance MFL’s ability to serve the people of Monroe. Unfortunately, our current library lacks the space to host larger events, and community members are being turned away due to capacity limitations,” the Library Board of Trustees said in its announcement.

This isn’t the library’s first expansion attempt. In 2007, MFL launched an expansion plan featuring a community room and a more spacious layout, but the proposal narrowly failed in a public vote. The Library Board later secured a mortgage to fund an expansion and held a ribbon cutting in March 2015 for the newly expanded facility.

“While this allowed for a larger footprint,” the Library Board said in its announcement, “it still fell short of addressing Monroe’s growing needs.”

The next expansion is expected to include a lot adjacent to the library that had already been acquired for future expansion and has been used as an outdoor programming space. The Library Board is now looking to turn it into a year-round resource.

To explore the best ways to integrate this space, the Library Board has engaged with architects and hosted small group discussions with community members. Now, MFL is reaching out to the entire Monroe community through a survey, asking for ideas, feedback, and support.

“The Board of Trustees is calling on all Monroe residents to participate in this critical phase of planning. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a library that reflects the aspirations of our community — a place that welcomes all, fosters education and creativity, and provides the space needed to host programs, lectures, and community events.”

Everyone is invited to complete the survey at the following link before the end of April: rcls.libwizard.com/f/2025MFLSurvey. For more information, visit monroefreelibrary.org or call 845-783-4411.