Monroe Free Library invites children and teens to ‘Dig Into the Past’ during Summer Reading 2026

Monroe Free Library is excited to announce its 2026 Summer Reading Program, “Dig into the Past,” a six-week adventure through world and American history designed for children and teens ages 0–18.

This year’s program invites participants to become time travelers, exploring fascinating historical eras through reading, activities, library programs, virtual field trips, and prizes. Each week, readers will journey to a different period in history:

July 6–12: Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Life

July 13–18: Ancient Civilizations

July 20–26: Medieval Times

July 27–August 2: Renaissance

Aug. 3–9: 13 Colonies

Aug. 10–15: America

Summer Reading registration officially opens during the library’s Summer Reading Kickoff Party on Saturday, June 27 from 12 to 2 p.m. Families are invited to stop by to register, enjoy live music by local band Pocket Change, play games, enjoy snacks and learn about the exciting programs planned throughout the summer.

All participants will receive a special Summer Reading “Field Guide” to document their travels through time. Readers can record what they read each week, collect travel stamps, highlight programs they attend, and participate in virtual field trips related to each historical theme.

Participants who complete their weekly reading and activities can earn prizes throughout the summer. In addition, attendees will receive raffle tickets for library programs they attend. Library staff note that this year’s prizes are unlike any offered before.

Library creates guide to local historical sites

Summer readers can also explore history right here in their own community. Monroe Free Library has created a list of local historical sites that families can visit throughout the summer. These self-guided field trips encourage readers to connect what they are learning through books and library programs with the rich history of the Hudson Valley and surrounding region.

”We wanted to create a summer experience that combines reading with exploration, creativity, and discovery,” said Susan Schuler, Monroe Free Library’s Head of Children’s and Young Adults. “Whether you’re fascinated by dinosaurs, castles, ancient civilizations, or American history, there’s something for everyone.”

Registration remains open after the kickoff event for those unable to attend on June 27. Weekly check-ins begin on Monday, July 6.

Please note that program registration opens weekly on the Monday prior to each week’s events.

Where can I learn more about Summer Reading

For more information about Summer Reading 2026, visit www.monroefreelibrary.org or call 845-783-4411. To stay informed about library programs, services, and events, follow Monroe Free Library on Facebook and Instagram.