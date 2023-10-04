Monroe Free Library hosts local high school teens for ‘TeenTober’

On Wednesday, September 27, ninth-grade students from Monroe-Woodbury High School visited the Monroe Free Library for a full tour of the library. They met staff, learned how the library operates, and got more information on all the services available to them.

The library offers programs just for teens, and includes a teen-only space, volunteer opportunities, online tutoring, and more.

“At the Monroe Free Library, it is our goal to create a safe space for teens to learn, explore, relax and be themselves,” said Monroe Free Library Executive Director Amanda Primiano. “We were so excited to collaborate with teachers Michaela Caruso and Meghan Bleakley of Monroe-Woodbury High School Humanities Program to raise awareness with teens on the importance of a library in a community. We wanted to stress that the library is for everyone regardless of their age or socioeconomic status.”

This October, the Monroe Free Library is participating in the Young Adult Library Services Association’s (YALSA) annual TeenTober celebration. This month-long event aims to raise awareness of the importance of year-round teen services and connect teens with services and materials provided by their local institutions that will help them develop new skills and fuel their passions.

For a full list of activities and more information about the TeenTober celebration at Monroe Free Library, call Samantha Angarola at 845-783-4411 or visit monroefreelibrary.org.