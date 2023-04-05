Monroe. Dial-A-Bus driver sought

The Town of Monroe is accepting applications for the position of Full-Time Bus Driver for our Dial-A-Bus operation.

Interested individuals must possess a clean driving record, a CDL (Class B or C) with passenger endorsement and no passenger restrictions. Applicants should have knowledge of the Town of Monroe area, excellent interpersonal skills, the ability to work well with others as well as a flexible schedule. The starting pay rate for this position is $20.00/hour.

Individuals interested in applying should log onto https://monroeny.org/Resources/Job-Opportunities to complete and upload the Orange County Employment Application by Friday, April 14, 2023.

Please direct all job inquiries to Jennifer Schnaars, Secretary to the Supervisor, at jschnaars@monroeny.org.