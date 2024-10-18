Monroe CROP Hunger Walk slated for Oct. 27

On July 7, 2024, Hurricane Beryl struck the Texas coast as a Category 1 hurricane, bringing heavy rains, high winds and widespread power outages that left over two million people in the dark. Flood warnings were posted along the coast, and high winds and water caused widespread damage and debris for millions.

The heat following the hurricane posed an extreme danger to people still without electricity. In addition to the supplies from Church World Service, the outreach arm of the World Council of Churches, other congregations and groups stepped up to provide bottled water and food, ensuring that those impacted by the storm stayed hydrated and safe.

Local CROP Hunger Walks provide funding for these efforts. The Monroe CROP Hunger Walk will be held on Sunday, October 27 at 2 p.m., beginning at Monroe United Methodist Church on Maple Avenue; 25% of funds raised will go to local food pantries and the rest to hunger fighting and disaster relief efforts in places like the Texas coast.

If you would like to register to participate in the Walk or to volunteer, email Fred Schuepfer at fredsc@juno.com.