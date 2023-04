Community members can bring meaningful input and insight to help guide future Crane Park improvements during a collaborative master plan public workshop at Monroe Town Hall on May 6 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

How you use Crane Park now, how you wish you could use it and how you would improve the park will be discussed, as well as options for the park and answers to questions.

Monroe Town Hall is located at 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe. Log onto villageofmonroe.org for more information.